Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Raiders QB Derek Carr: “We’re So Close” to the Playoffs

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says that they, "Were three or four plays away from having 12 or 11 wins."
Author:
Publish date:

As the old saying goes, close is not good enough.

But it’s also important to acknowledge how close one got to their goal.

For the Raiders, they were just shy of a playoff berth.

Sure, the Raiders went flat 8-8 season last year, missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

Yet, there were many instances the Raiders were a handful of plays away from a victory.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr believes those few plays are what kept the Silver and Black out of the playoffs last year.

“We were three or four plays away from having 12 or 11 wins,” Carr said via Brother From Another show.

“Like, literally three plays. And it’s like, we’re so close.”

“Especially, we feel so confident on the offensive side with all the weapons that you mentioned and all those kinds of things.”

The key though, which was evidently clear last season, was a new defense. To solve those issues, the Silver and Black brought in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“Now adding coach Gus Bradley and Yannick and the different guys that we’ve added to our defense, I mean, we’re kind of excited — to say the least.”

“We’re really looking forward to the season.”

All eyes are on the Raiders and whether they can execute on the field both offensively and defensively. Importantly, the Silver and Black must be able to finish out games this season.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_15054147_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders QB Derek Carr: “We’re So Close” to the Playoffs

Allegiant Stadium
The Black Hole+

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXIV

USATSI_14936880_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Roster Evaluation: Jimmy Morrissey

USATSI_15225794_168390101_lowres
News

Derek Carr Reveals He Could Live in Las Vegas Forever

A.J. Cole Daniel Carlson
The Black Hole+

Raiders Get Their Kicks Out of Carlson and Cole

USATSI_11125622_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Derek Carr Plans to Recruit Davante Adams via Super Bowl Win

USATSI_13818558_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Roster Evaluation: Keelan Doss

Kenyan Drake 2
The Black Hole+

Raiders Give Josh Jacobs Help: Kenyan Drake