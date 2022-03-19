Las Vegas Raiders are Hosting Raiderettes Auditions

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching to add enthusiastic and talented candidates for their renowned public relations and entertainment team -- The Raiderettes.

Anyone interested in joining the Raiderettes will have an opportunity to do so as the Raiders host auditions next month.

The 2022 Raiderettes Auditions will be held in person on Saturday, April 16 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters.

Participants must pre-register for the audition process. Please go to https://lv.raiders.com/raiderettes-auditions/ to register and receive eligibility information and more.

Keep in mind, there is a deadline to register for the auditions and it’s scheduled for Friday, April 8, at 5 p.m. PST.

The process will start with a check-in for the April 16 preliminary round that begins at 7:00 a.m., and auditions start at 9:00 a.m.

All semifinalists will be announced the same day. Finals will be a week-long process starting Tuesday, April 19, and will conclude on Saturday, April 23. Auditions include an evaluation of danceability, public speaking, and overall presentation. Be prepared to share your enthusiasm and display your personality.

In order to help the candidates, the Raiderettes are holding prep classes in advance of auditions, both in-person and virtual—which consists of a team stretch, dance techniques, sideline combinations, audition details, and Q&A’s with the Coach.

These classes are open to all dancers looking to improve their skills, performance, confidence, and those not eligible to audition but want a jump-start for future auditions.

Go to https://www.raiders.com/raiderettes/prep-classes for more information and to register for the two remaining audition prep classes scheduled for March 24 and March 31.

Since their formation in 1961, the Raiderettes have been more than just a cheerleading squad, while they have graced the sidelines of all Raiders home games, they’ve been present at all team activities, and have continued to be heavily involved in community outreach events.

The Raiderettes have performed near and far, including at Raiders International Series games, during overseas troop visits, on goodwill tours, and Pro Bowls.

In addition, the Junior Raiderette program offers an exciting opportunity for children and teens to participate in an on-field performance alongside “Football’s Fabulous Females.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter