Las Vegas Raiders Host Halloween Event for Local Youth

The Las Vegas Raiders may be preparing for their week eight showdown in New Orleans this weekend, but that is not going to stop a few Raiders and Raiderettes from hosting local youth to a Halloween event.

As October nears an end, the Raiders took time to host over 200 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada for a “Tent or Treat” event at the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

This early Halloween event had tents decorated with the spirited and haunting festivities of October's favorite holiday.

The children would stop by for some trick-or-treating and participate in games.

The event also set a Raiders Junior Training Camp and a pumpkin patch where children would visit and select their own pumpkin to take home.

Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada's Kish, Boyd, Reynolds and Southern Highlands clubhouses all participated in the Halloween event.

During the "Tent or Treat," Raiders players, safety Matthias Farley, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and tight end Cole Fotheringham were all in hand for the event.

The guests had the chance to interact with the Raiders players who led the Junior Training camp, a 60-minute youth football clinic for boys and girls which emphasized education, exercise and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment.

Raiders Super Bowl winning Alumni Leo Gray and Reggie Kinlaw were signing autographs for all with members of the Raiderettes and front office personnel also in attendance and helping with the festivities.

The Raiders had help from community partners Pinkbox, who provided donuts and the Henderson Police and Fire Departments, were also in attendance as they helped in the tents and showed off their specialty vehicles.

Young children look forward to celebrating Halloween, and thanks to the Raiders, over 200 children had an opportunity to celebrate it a bit early and take a lead on their candy gathering.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.