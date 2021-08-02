Raiders Re-sign Kicker Dominik Eberle

After placing starting kicker Daniel Carlson on the COVID-19 list, the Raiders have re-signed kicker Dominik Eberle.

Kicker Dominik Eberle has been re-signed by the Silver and Black.

The move comes after starting kicker Daniel Carlson was placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Eberle was previously cut the Raiders on July 26 to make room for punter Corliss Waitman.

Eberle initially joined the Raiders franchise last season as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State. He served on the practice squad last season.

During his time at Utah State, Eberle set eight new school records including the all-time leader in points scored (359), points per game (8.34), FGs made (64), PATs (167), PAT attempts (167), PAT percentage (1.00), consecutive PATs (167) and field goals from 50-plus yards made (four).

During his time with the Aggies, Eberle booked a Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-American, second-team Senior CLASS All-American, first-team All-Mountain West and Phil Steele Publication’s first-team All-Mountain West.

Eberle also was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week on three separate occasions.

While Raiders fans should be expecting the return of Carlson soon, it’s good to know that a successful kicker in college is ready to take over if needed.

As for Eberle, he is yet to play in an NFL game at this time.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin