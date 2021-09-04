Raiders Re-Sign TE Carrier, S Leavitt, Sign OL Eluemunor

On Thursday, the Raiders announced the re-signing of free-agent tight end Derek Carrier and safety Dallin Leavitt while signing free agent offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Carrier originally signed with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Over his nine-year career, he has appeared in 98 games including 22 career starts with a total of 57 receptions for 516 yards and one touchdown.

Leavitt also re-joins the Silver and Black after originally signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Leavitt has appeared in 26 contests during his career for nine tackles including four solo tackles and two passes defended.

As for the newbie addition Eluemunor, he was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He most recently spent his past two seasons with the New England Patriots.

During his career, Eluemunor appeared in 39 games with 11 starts including one postseason contest.

All signings follow after linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Keisean Nixon, running back Jalen Richard and linebacker Javin White have been placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

In addition, cornerback Madre Harper was signed to the practice squad.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin