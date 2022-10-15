Las Vegas Raiders Red Zone Catastrophe Goes Both Ways

The Las Vegas Raiders have the weekend off to deliberate one of the areas they have struggled through the start of the 2022 NFL season.

One of the reasons why the Raiders have fallen to a 1-4 record through the first five weeks of the season has been the defensive struggles in the red zone.

Red zone struggles have come both ways for the Raiders this season.

As much as the offense has struggled to put up points in the red zone, the defense has had their fair share of stopping opposing offenses from scoring.

The Raiders brought in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to help improve that statistic, but have worsened from last year’s 77 percent.

The defense has permitted opposing teams to enter the red zone 17 times and on 14 of those drives, they have allowed a touchdown (82.4 percent), ranking dead last in the NFL.

The defense has faced their line of injuries across the roster, the most crucial position of them all has been the secondary.

While they have lost key players like Anthony Averett for the rest of the season, the injury bug has forced the Raiders to fill in players who spend most of their time in the practice squad.

And aside from defensive end Maxx Crosby, the Raiders pass rush hasn’t generated enough pressure to force opposing quarterbacks from slowing down touchdowns.

During the process the Raiders defense is giving up 26 points per game, ranking 28th in the NFL in points allowed after five games.

With the Raiders struggling to stop opposing teams from scoring in the red zone, the defense will need to recoup and figure out a way to help the offense.

During the bye week, the Raiders will have some time to rest and work on turning this season around.

They will return to action in week seven when they host the Houston Texans.

That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

