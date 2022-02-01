Raiders Praise Rich Bisaccia for Memorable Season

Las Vegas Raiders stars Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby took to social media to pay tribute to former interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

With Josh McDaniels now taking the driver's seat for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia's short stint at the helm will not be prolonged.

What an epic run it was for the former interim head coach, though, as Bisaccia stepped in to lead Las Vegas to its first postseason appearance since 2016, defying all odds that stood in the organization's way this season.

For that, the coach earned the utmost respect of his biggest stars. Quarterback Derek Carr and edge rusher Maxx Crosby showed their appreciation for Bisaccia on Twitter on Sunday following the news of an agreement between McDaniels and the Las Vegas organization.

Carr followed the message up with words of praise of his own.

The two Raiders had already openly praised Bisaccia's run with the team when they each appeared on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" earlier this month.

Such acclaim goes a long way when it comes from one of the NFL's most experienced quarterbacks in Carr and a dominant defensive end who has been selected to his first-ever Pro Bowl.

