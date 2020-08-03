RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Left Guard Richie Incognito

Hikaru Kudo

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today we profile one of the big guys on the Raiders, left guard Richie Incognito.

Controversy + The Want to Win = A Perfect Fit?

Most franchises in the NFL would want to stay away from controversy as much as possible.

I’m not saying the Raiders like controversy, but they also don’t mind it either.

For crying out loud, the Raiders are a team where the only rule they have is, “Cheating is encouraged,” according to former Raider Matt Millen.

So then, it shouldn’t be a surprise that General Manager Mike Mayock, alongside Coach Jon Gruden, picked up left guard Richie Incognito during the 2019 off-season.

Incognito is a man, unlike his name suggests, does not remain hidden. Actually, he’s the complete opposite.

He’s been involved with controversy in his career such as his involvement in the Jonathan Martin bullying scandal in 2013, which got Incognito suspended indefinitely. He was eventually reinstated early in 2014 when he landed a gig at the Buffalo Bills for the following season.

The controversy doesn’t stop there.

In April 2018, Incognito announced his retirement due to serious health issues caused by playing football. Within a week, Incognito apparently changed his mind and announced that he was un-retiring.

The following month, perhaps not wanting to deal with the mess, the Bills released Incognito.

This is when the Raiders swooped in to sign Incognito to a one-year deal for the 2019 season.

But now, the bigger question: how does he play on the field?

Let’s take a look at last year’s stats.

In 2019, the four-time Pro Bowl selection allowed nine pressures in 414 snaps.

Solid numbers, if I say so myself.

Keep in mind that Incognito was suspended for two games for violating the personal conduct policy. Incognito was involved in an incident at an Arizona funeral home following his father’s death. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Ultimately, the man can play on the field. That’s why the Raiders extended his contract by two years.

Hopefully, Incognito continues to deliver on the field. But perhaps, we should be more worried about his off-field activities and hoping that he stays out of trouble.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
M.Jones
M.Jones

But I hope everything will be just as well.

Raiderforever
Raiderforever

He has turned a new leaf, last year as proof!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow

Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow had a rookie standout season last season. Now, he must work on a higher catching accuracy to become a top pass-receiver.

Hikaru Kudo

NFL Sets COVID-19 Opt-Out Deadline as Two Raiders Declare

Two Las Vegas Raiders have opted-out of the 2020 season as NFL sets Thursday deadline.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Henry Ruggs Addresses Offseason Injury

Henry Ruggs discuss an offseason injury that panicked the fans when word first leaked, but is now in the rear view mirror.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

M.Jones

Raiders Fans Have a Chance to Visit Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders fans may not get to attend football games at Allegiant Stadium, but they tour the 65,000-seat new home of the Silver and Black.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Trade P.J. Hall to Minnesota Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded former second-round pick, P.J. Hall, to the Minnesota Vikings.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Defensive End

We continue our preview of the top five players at every position on the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule and today we look at defensive end.

Jairo Alvarado

Fullback Alec Ingold launches 'Mindset Monday'

Fullback Alec Ingold has been busy motivating high school students this off-season. He decided to reach a wider audience by starting 'Mindset Monday'.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Jon Gruden Bluntly Declares, "I stunk."

Jon Gruden refused to pass the buck when asked about Derek Carr's production. he bluntly declared, "I stunk."

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

No Fans Allowed in Allegiant Stadium this Season

Earlier today it was announced that Allegiant Stadium, the two-billion-dollar home of the Las Vegas Raiders will not have fans for games in 2020.

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Safeties

We continue our preview of the top five players at every position on the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule and today we look at the safeties.

Jairo Alvarado

by

B1G Ball Buster1