Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Left Guard Richie Incognito

Controversy + The Want to Win = A Perfect Fit?

Most franchises in the NFL would want to stay away from controversy as much as possible.

I’m not saying the Raiders like controversy, but they also don’t mind it either.

For crying out loud, the Raiders are a team where the only rule they have is, “Cheating is encouraged,” according to former Raider Matt Millen.

So then, it shouldn’t be a surprise that General Manager Mike Mayock, alongside Coach Jon Gruden, picked up left guard Richie Incognito during the 2019 off-season.

Incognito is a man, unlike his name suggests, does not remain hidden. Actually, he’s the complete opposite.

He’s been involved with controversy in his career such as his involvement in the Jonathan Martin bullying scandal in 2013, which got Incognito suspended indefinitely. He was eventually reinstated early in 2014 when he landed a gig at the Buffalo Bills for the following season.

The controversy doesn’t stop there.

In April 2018, Incognito announced his retirement due to serious health issues caused by playing football. Within a week, Incognito apparently changed his mind and announced that he was un-retiring.

The following month, perhaps not wanting to deal with the mess, the Bills released Incognito.

This is when the Raiders swooped in to sign Incognito to a one-year deal for the 2019 season.

But now, the bigger question: how does he play on the field?

Let’s take a look at last year’s stats.

In 2019, the four-time Pro Bowl selection allowed nine pressures in 414 snaps.

Solid numbers, if I say so myself.

Keep in mind that Incognito was suspended for two games for violating the personal conduct policy. Incognito was involved in an incident at an Arizona funeral home following his father’s death. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Ultimately, the man can play on the field. That’s why the Raiders extended his contract by two years.

Hopefully, Incognito continues to deliver on the field. But perhaps, we should be more worried about his off-field activities and hoping that he stays out of trouble.

