Rookie Henry Ruggs III Gives a Taste in Season Opener

Hikaru Kudo

Rookie Henry Ruggs III gave a sneak peek of his value to the Raiders on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver caught three passes for 55 yards. This included a 45-yard catch in the first quarter to set up running back Josh Jacobs for a one-yard rushing touchdown.

In addition, Ruggs carried the ball twice for a total of 11 yards.

However, the rookie’s first career game in the NFL was cut short when he suffered an “awkward tackle” as Ruggs recalls.

He left the game for the locker room in the second quarter only to return to the sidelines in the third.

Even with limited time, Ruggs gave Raider fans a little taste of what to expect from him this season.

“It was big for my first catch to be a big play and to pretty much get the game started for the offense,” Ruggs told reporters Sunday. “I feel like, that’s big for me because I want to be one of the guys that can be the spark, you know, whenever we need it and that’s exactly what it was.”

If Ruggs can continue to be a threat on the field for the Silver and Black, it’ll force opponents to cover him like any other wide receiver.

In return, that opens space down the other side of the field and more importantly, creates even more space for Jacobs. It’s not like the running back needs it though.

Perhaps most importantly, Ruggs says the “awkward injury” he suffered on Sunday wasn’t a major deal.

“I just got tackled a little awkward… I feel pretty good,” Ruggs said.

The historic home opener against the Saints will be the first time we see Ruggs in full action as he will have an opportunity to play the entire game.

