Raiders Rookies Shine in Final Preseason Win

The preseason is the biggest opportunity for NFL rookies to display what they have to offer their team ahead of the regular season.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie linebacker Luke Masterson and rookie running backs Brittain Brown and Zamir White did just that in their final showing before the regular season.

The Raiders defeated the New England Patriots, 23-6, at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night to clinch their first undefeated preseason in franchise history.

Defensively, Masterson led the way from the get-go. On the Patriots first offensive drive of the game, the undrafted rookie linebacker from Wake Forest earned himself a tackle for loss that would be followed by a sack by defensive end Malcolm Koonce to force the three-and-out.

After making back-to-back tackles on the very next New England possession, Masterson intercepted a pass from Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones, returning the ball to the Patriots' 32-yard line.

The rookie ended the contest with four combined tackles.

His pick would lead to a touchdown drive that was completed by Raiders rookie running back Zamir White.

White finished the game with 17 rushing yards on five carries.

He wouldn't be the only rookie on offense to make an impact in the Raiders' backfield on Friday, though.

Brown was the focal point of Las Vegas' ground game in the victory, having led his fellow Raider running backs with 11 carries.

While the rookie out of UCLA's only highlight of the first half was a 7-yard reception, Brown came alive after intermission to make one final statement to close out the preseason.

The running back's play was particularly critical when the Raiders faced third-and-goal late in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas had struggled in the red zone since scoring White found the end zone in the first quarter. Settling for a fourth field goal on the night would not have been an ideal way to go out in the Raiders' preseason finale.

Brown took it upon himself to get the job done, rushing for a 3-yard touchdown to end what had been a solid showing for Las Vegas' offense.

He finished the game with 28 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards.

The Raiders concluded the preseason with a perfect 4-0 record. The next time they face an NFL opponent, it will be the real deal.

