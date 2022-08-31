Skip to main content

Raiders Keeping a Stacked Backfield on Their 53-Man Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders are making it clear they will be running the ball by committee.

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a statement while finalizing their 53-man roster.

As the team trimmed down their roster from 80 players down to 53 on Tuesday, the Raiders revealed they are keeping as many running backs as they are wide receivers (5) and not including their fullback.

The running back group that will hit the field for the 2022 season will consist of 2021 Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs, veterans Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah and rookies Zamir White and Brittain Brown.

Fullback Jakob Johnson will also be on the roster, helping them pound the rock.

If there was a positive note on the Raiders offense during the preseason, it was definitely their running backs shining one after another.

From the opening night of the Hall of Fame game to their final preseason game, the running game played consistently and paved the way to an undefeated (4-0) preseason.

The Raiders rushing attack averaged nearly 132 rushing yards in four preseason games and after their preseason showcase, it was clear that the team was preparing to run the ball by committee.

The Rookies Shine

Rookie running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown, who together accumulated a total 242 rushing yards and four touchdowns cleared any doubt on why the Raiders drafted two running backs in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Free Agents

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_18871508_168390101_lowres

Raiders Show Faith in CB Group

USATSI_18930638_168390101_lowres

Raiders Finalize 53-Man Roster

USATSI_18821716_168390101_lowres

Raiders Release Cornerback Darius Phillips

Bolden may be the most important player of the group, adding a true veteran presence in the locker room is very important, especially right now as the Raiders are transitioning a new coaching staff.

Abdullah’s versatility and ability to catch the ball well from the back field should relieve some of the issues the offensive line may endure early on.

The Veteran

The former first-round pick will have plenty to prove this season.

Jacobs is the only returning player from a year ago. His production will be key if he plans on the Raiders resigning him to a contract extension.

The Raiders chose to decline his fifth-year option during the offseason, and the way first rounders have gone, it’s going to take a lot to convince the coaching staff that he is no bust.

The only running back not to make the roster was Austin Walter, he was waived during roster cuts. There’s a chance he can return to the Raiders practice squad if he goes unclaimed.

The Raiders open up the regular season on Sept.11, against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Cal.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.


Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

USATSI_18871508_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Show Faith in CB Group

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
USATSI_18930638_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Finalize 53-Man Roster

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
USATSI_18821716_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Release Cornerback Darius Phillips

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_16836820_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Trade CB Trayvon Mullen to Arizona Cardinals

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
USATSI_17512301_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Release OT Alex Leatherwood

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Josh McDaniels 052622.jfif
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels' Latest Assessment

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_18869076_168390101_lowres (1)
News

NBC’s Peter King Predicts Raiders’ Derek Carr Will be a Top-Five Fantasy QB

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_18903682_168390101_lowres
News

Former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Expected to Sign with Ravens

By Hikaru Kudo