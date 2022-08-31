Raiders Keeping a Stacked Backfield on Their 53-Man Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a statement while finalizing their 53-man roster.

As the team trimmed down their roster from 80 players down to 53 on Tuesday, the Raiders revealed they are keeping as many running backs as they are wide receivers (5) and not including their fullback.

The running back group that will hit the field for the 2022 season will consist of 2021 Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs, veterans Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah and rookies Zamir White and Brittain Brown.

Fullback Jakob Johnson will also be on the roster, helping them pound the rock.

If there was a positive note on the Raiders offense during the preseason, it was definitely their running backs shining one after another.

From the opening night of the Hall of Fame game to their final preseason game, the running game played consistently and paved the way to an undefeated (4-0) preseason.

The Raiders rushing attack averaged nearly 132 rushing yards in four preseason games and after their preseason showcase, it was clear that the team was preparing to run the ball by committee.

The Rookies Shine

Rookie running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown, who together accumulated a total 242 rushing yards and four touchdowns cleared any doubt on why the Raiders drafted two running backs in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Free Agents

Bolden may be the most important player of the group, adding a true veteran presence in the locker room is very important, especially right now as the Raiders are transitioning a new coaching staff.

Abdullah’s versatility and ability to catch the ball well from the back field should relieve some of the issues the offensive line may endure early on.

The Veteran

The former first-round pick will have plenty to prove this season.

Jacobs is the only returning player from a year ago. His production will be key if he plans on the Raiders resigning him to a contract extension.

The Raiders chose to decline his fifth-year option during the offseason, and the way first rounders have gone, it’s going to take a lot to convince the coaching staff that he is no bust.

The only running back not to make the roster was Austin Walter, he was waived during roster cuts. There’s a chance he can return to the Raiders practice squad if he goes unclaimed.

The Raiders open up the regular season on Sept.11, against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Cal.

