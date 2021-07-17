Sports Illustrated home
Raiders Running Back Coach Kirby Wilson Retires

After 23 seasons, Raiders running back coach Kirby Wilson is retiring, hanging up his clipboard one last time.
Raiders running back coach Kirby Wilson is hanging up his clipboard one last time.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Wilson has informed the Raiders organization that he is retiring.

With 23 years of total coaching experience, Wilson has made his impact in the league.

He has successfully coached four running backs who finished top 15 in career rushing yards: Emmitt Smith, Adrian Peterson, Curtis Martin and Edgerrin James. Of those four, both Martin and Smith are now inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wilson’s coaching career began with the New England Patriots in 1997. He spent time in Washington, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Minnesota, Cleveland, Oakland and Las Vegas. The final two locations and the final two seasons were with the Raiders.

Wilson’s most recent and final product, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, rushed for 1,000-plus yards in both of his first two seasons in the NFL.

The Raiders will miss Wilson as he has been a key element, albeit behind-the-scenes, to make sure the ground game and Jacobs was at its best the past couple of seasons.

The Silver and Black now have a quick task of finding a new running back coach before the season begins. Who will the follow Wilson’s footsteps in Las Vegas?

