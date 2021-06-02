Josh Jacobs Named Top-Ten Running Back in NFL

Jacobs is the third-best running back under the age of 25. He's ranked ninth overall.

The Raiders have one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Don’t take it from me. Just look at the rankings.

According to Pro Football Focus, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the ninth-best running back in the NFL entering the 2021 season.

PFF notes that a big reason Jacobs is ranked in the top ten is due to his consistency in breaking tackles on the ground. Only Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb have more broken tackles on the ground than Jacobs in the past two seasons combined.

It’s more impressive when you break it down to running backs under 25.

In that specific category, Jacobs is ranked third behind Christian McCaffery and Saquon Barkley. McCaffrey is ranked third best in the NFL while Barkley is ranked seventh-best in the NFL.

Looking at the numbers themselves, last season, Jacobs appeared and started in all 15 games. He managed to run 1065 yards in 273 carries. He also received the ball for a total of 238 yards in 33 receptions. Jacobs averaged 7.2 yards per receptions.

On the ground, he also booked 12 touchdowns on the season and 61 first downs.

As I said plenty of times last season, when the Raiders are in a pickle on offense, they typically give the ball to Jacobs. Usually, Jacobs can rebuild the offensive momentum and get the Las Vegas offense on the right track.

The third-year running back should continue making big strides on the field in 2021.

