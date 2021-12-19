Raiders' Key Assets: Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs needs to return to his Pro Bowl ways in these final regular season games.

The running game has been far from reliable for the Raiders this season. Las Vegas ranks 29th in the league in rushing yards per game with an 84.6 average.

Of course, much of this can be blamed on the Raiders' offensive line, but the 2020 Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs has severely underperformed compared to his first two seasons.

The third-year pro has been limited to 11 games this season, but he's still put up an underwhelming total of 496 yards while averaging only 45.1 rushing yards per game.

These surprising stats can also be attributed to the fact that Jacobs is averaging around six fewer carries per game than he did in his first two seasons with the Raiders organization.

It truly is a shame to see, considering Jacobs' sensational 2020 season earned him his first trip to a Pro Bowl in what was just his second season in the league.

But the past is the past, and dwelling on it certainly won't help Las Vegas in its attempt to make a final push for a playoff spot.

What will be necessary for the Raiders' remaining three games of the season, though, is Jacobs demonstrating his ability to torch opposing defenses on the ground.

As shown when the Raiders were dismantled by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, merely relying on receiving is not going to get the job done.

Jacobs has to be the piece he was for Las Vegas in his first two seasons. He brings too much talent to the Raiders backfield for his contributions to not be utilized.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter