Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Among PFF’s Highest Graded Backs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has played well through the first first four games of the season, despite the team starting off slow in the win column.

It was Jacobs stellar performance on Sunday that helped the Raiders earn their first win of the season last over the Denver Broncos.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jacobs 28 carries for 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns earned him an overall offensive grade of 88.8 and was named to PFF Team of the Week.

Adding Sunday’s statline, Jacobs currently sits with the fifth most rushing yards in the season with 336 yards from 70 carries and two touchdowns this season.

And while Jacobs has silently rushed his way into the top rushing leaders, his overall grading score is among the best in the NFL.

From all eligible running backs, PFF has graded Jacobs with the fourth-highest overall grade (81.4) and the second-highest rushing grade (87.2), only trailing Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb’s 89.7 rushing grade.

"I try to go out there every play and just do what I have to do," said Jacobs after week four's win.

His overall grade this season is close to his career best in 2019, where he graded an 87.1 which ranked the second-best in the league that season.

Sunday’s matchup marked Jacobs 10th career game rushing for over 100 rushing yards, and first of the season.

While he is on pace to reach another 1,000 rushing yards for the season, something he missed to do for the first time of his four-year career last season, his overall grade seems to reflect the effort he is putting on the field.

He is also playing for a new contract with the team, after the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Jacobs and the Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next.

Where he would have another opportunity to make a statement.

That game will be a Primetime matchup on Monday, October 10, 2022, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15/PM PT.

