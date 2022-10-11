Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Making A Case for New Contract

Las Vegas Raiders may have fallen short of a road win at Arrowhead on Monday, but during the big game, running back Josh Jacobs picked up another huge win towards reaching a new contract.

In the past two games, Jacobs has rushed for over 100 rushing yards and broke through another career best this week.

On Monday’s loss, Jacobs rushed the ball 21 times for 154 yards and a touchdown.

He also recorded five receptions for 39 yards, bringing his total to 193-scrimmage yards against the Chiefs.

The Raiders had elected not to pick up his fifth-year option early in the season, leaving Jacobs to play for another contract.

He currently ranks No.3 for the most rushing yards in a season (490), trailing Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb.

It was a bit of a shocker when the Raiders did not pick up any of their 2019 first-rounders’ fifth-year options.

From the three players drafted in 2019, Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs seemed to be the most surprising.

“The Raiders elected not to pick up Jacobs' fifth-year option, doing the same for their other two first-round picks from that season. It was, by any definition, a pretty disastrous first round for the Raiders, but Jacobs shouldn’t fall into the same category as the other two players,” as noted by Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson.

He now has a total of 3,577 total career rushing yards and needs only 63 rushing yards to move into the No.9 spot for the most rushing yards in franchise history.

“I’m proud of his effort. We got to start turning some of his performances into dubs,” said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

In which the Raiders could have re-signed him earlier in the season, by not doing so, his price tag should be much higher for any team wanting to get one of the best running backs in the league.

The Raiders have a bye week for week six of the NFL season and will return to action in week seven when they host the Houston Texans.

That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

