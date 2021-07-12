Sports Illustrated home
Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Talks Highly About QB Derek Carr

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake has been impressed by quarterback Derek Carr and his football IQ as well as his relationship with head coach Jon Gruden.
Raider’s newcomer running back Kenyan Drake respects Raider’s quarterback Derek Carr.

When Drake arrived in Las Vegas, one of the things that popped out to him was the football IQ Carr possesses.

"He's just very cerebral," Drake said via SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Like I said, it's not taking anything away from the guys that I played with.”

“But he has the ability to kind of be the OC or the coach on the field. Obviously, that's what you look for in a quarterback, in general.”

With what Drake believes to be the necessary leadership on the field, Drake says Carr’s football IQ extends even further from just his play on the field.

“With him being the longest-tenured Raider, with him having the kind of connection that he has with Gruden, it's kind of crazy. It's almost like when we're in meetings, literally any question Gruden asks him, it's like second nature to him.”

“He just has the ability to kind of spit off anything that Gruden wants him to do. Gruden's always really touting about how if there's a look on the field, he gives Carr the option, two, three plays, deep within the play to get to the best play that's gonna give us success."

If a newcomer can witness what’s happening in Las Vegas and talks highly about his quarterback in a matter of months, clearly Carr is doing something right in sin city.

