SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Can’t Win Without the Rushing Game

Hikaru Kudo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lived up to their stats on Sunday.

Coming in with the best rushing defense in the NFL, they maintained that spot, limiting the Raiders ground game to a mere 76 rushing yards.

Running back Jalen Richard led with 24 rushing yards. As for running back Josh Jacobs, he had 17 yards in 10 attempts.

The starting running back for the Raiders only had 17 rushing yards.

17.

While finishing on the field, as well as the defense has been issued for the Raiders, if what the Silver and Black struggle with what they do best, they have no chance to win any football games.

Prior to this past Sunday, the least number of yards Jacobs ran was 48 against the Bills.

That game resulted in a seven-point loss for the Raiders.

Like it or not, the Raiders are currently a team that is dependent on the running game. When the passing game struggles, it’s Josh Jacobs and his power rushing to the rescue.

That rescue simply wasn’t there on Sunday.

So, the offense was halted.

That halt happened in the fourth quarter.

Tie that with a defense that has been struggling to stop the ball all season long and what ends up happening is a game that gets out of control.

While the Browns have a rushing defense that is good for fifth in the league, it’ll still be a tough battle for the running game situation.

If the Raiders want any hope of a win starts with this. Get the ball running with Jacobs. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Thread

Welcome to Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven official game thread. Join us as we keep you updated from here at Allegiant Stadium and comment below.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

How to watch today's Week 7 matchup between the Raiders and Buccaneers.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Injury Report Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The final injury reports are out for the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions between the Raiders and Buccaneers.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Recap Las Vegas Raiders Loss To Tampa Bat Buccaneers

The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter, leading to their second loss at home

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

rfarmiloe

Predictions for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's game day, and with that here are my predictions for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Finishing Is an Issue for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled to finish in the 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Hikaru Kudo

by

ipvoice

Short-Handed Las Vegas Raiders Fall 45-20 to Tampa Bay

The Las Vegas Raiders entered today's game short-handed and fell 45-20 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Elevate David Irving, Dylan Mabin

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated David Irving and Dylan Mabin to their active roster for Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

NFL Power Rankings: Interesting Las Vegas Raiders Info

Legendary NFL writer Rick Gosselin released his week seven power rankings and he has some interesting comments and nuggets, including Las Vegas Raiders.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK