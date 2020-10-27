Las Vegas Raiders Can’t Win Without the Rushing Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lived up to their stats on Sunday.

Coming in with the best rushing defense in the NFL, they maintained that spot, limiting the Raiders ground game to a mere 76 rushing yards.

Running back Jalen Richard led with 24 rushing yards. As for running back Josh Jacobs, he had 17 yards in 10 attempts.

The starting running back for the Raiders only had 17 rushing yards.

17.

While finishing on the field, as well as the defense has been issued for the Raiders, if what the Silver and Black struggle with what they do best, they have no chance to win any football games.

Prior to this past Sunday, the least number of yards Jacobs ran was 48 against the Bills.

That game resulted in a seven-point loss for the Raiders.

Like it or not, the Raiders are currently a team that is dependent on the running game. When the passing game struggles, it’s Josh Jacobs and his power rushing to the rescue.

That rescue simply wasn’t there on Sunday.

So, the offense was halted.

That halt happened in the fourth quarter.

Tie that with a defense that has been struggling to stop the ball all season long and what ends up happening is a game that gets out of control.

While the Browns have a rushing defense that is good for fifth in the league, it’ll still be a tough battle for the running game situation.

If the Raiders want any hope of a win starts with this. Get the ball running with Jacobs.

