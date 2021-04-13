Safety Karl Joseph: “This Is Where I Was Meant To Be”

Raiders safety Karl Joseph revealed that after he played against Las Vegas in Week 7 last year, he knew he wanted to return to the Silver and Black.

Safety Karl Joseph revealed during his first press conference back in the Silver and Black that he, “never wanted to leave” and the Raiders “feel like family.”

Joseph played against the Raiders for the first time in his career this past season, as he spent the past season with the Cleveland Browns. In the Week 7 matchup, which the Raiders won 16-6 in Cleveland, Joseph booked three tackles on the day but felt disconnected and something felt off.

"After the game, I realized how much I miss these guys here," Joseph said. "Just dapping up some of those guys after the game felt like I had never really left. It felt like they were still my family."

Family. A single word and meaning that means a lot to many people.

Sometimes it takes leaving an environment to realize they truly were your family. Joseph realized that after he battled against his former team.

Plus, he had unfinished business to return to with Johnathan Abram.

"We played together one game his (Abram’s) rookie year, and he went down unfortunately," Joseph said. "I'm looking forward to getting back out there and competing with him and helping push each other to be our best self."

And as the cherry a top of why he wanted to return to the Raiders, Joseph believes new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will, “grasp everything pretty quickly.”

"All the pieces are there and I think we're ready to win,” Joseph said. “Whatever I'm going to need to do to help us win, that's what I'm going to do."

"I told Coach Gruden that I didn't want to leave and that I thought I wanted to end my career as a Raider, so hopefully I get that opportunity this time around.”

“This is where I was meant to be."

