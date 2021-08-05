Tre’von Moehrig Impressing Veterans at Training Camp

Tre'von Moehrig is impressing veterans at this year's Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp, particularly quarterback Derek Carr.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig is off to a good start at Training Camp.

He was tasked to cover big man slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Renfrow is no match for rookie Moehrig.

"This guy can actually cover so it's impressive – especially Hunter, that guy doesn't get covered," Carr said via Raiders.com.

"God bless Moehrig, the next day we go out there and he has to cover Hunter, he doesn't like to get covered twice. When he lines up and accepts that challenge, it's a mismatch for the defense – a safety on a slot receiver. But he lined up, accepted that challenge and he made the play.”

For Carr, he’s excited since he knows opponents will be going up against a competitive Moehrig.

"That excites me as a quarterback because I want him to do that to [Patrick] Mahomes. I want him to break those passes up, and I think that will be a good thing for everybody."

Training Camp is a time for the newcomers to make their first impressions and show truly what they can add to the team.

In Moehrig’s case, he’s off to a solid start as he was able to impress the leader of the offense, quarterback Derek Carr himself.

