Raiders Regular Season Schedule to be Announced May 12

The Las Vegas Raiders' official schedule for the 2022 season will be announced May 12.

Raider Nation is just weeks away from knowing the full-season test that first-year Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels will be faced with.

ON THURSDAY, the NFL announced that its full schedule for the 2022-23 season will be revealed on May 12 at 5 p.m. PT on NFL Network, NFL.com, and the NFL app.

Las Vegas has eight home games and nine away games next season. Aside from their division opponents, the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos, the Raiders will face the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and New England Patriots as the home team.

Las Vegas last faced Houston in the 2019 season, Arizona and San Francisco in the 2018 season, and New England during the 2020 season. The team's game against New England will be McDaniels' first time standing on the Patriots' opposing sideline since the 2009 NFL season when he was head coach of the Broncos.

The Raiders' out-of-division opponents for their nine road games will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints.

The team last faced Jacksonville and Tennessee in the 2019 season, Los Angeles and Seattle during the 2018 season and New Orleans in the 2020 season.

Before the May 12 announcement, the first Thursday Night Football on Prime Video will be revealed on Thursday, April 28, during the first round of the NFL Draft. International games will be announced on Wednesday, May 4, select games will be announced the following week, and the first home game for each team will be announced on Thursday, May 12.

Tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale after the announcement of every game. Tickets bought through the NFL Ticketing Network, which includes Stub Hub, Ticketmaster, or SeatGeek, within 48 hours will include a 25 percent NFL Shop discount and an entree into a drawing for one of three pairs of tickets for next year's Super Bowl.

NFL fans have much to look forward to in the coming weeks. Following May 12, they will have a very clear idea of how the 2022 season will appear on the surface.

