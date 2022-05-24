Skip to main content

Las Vegas Raiders Set to Log Over 20,500 Miles This Season

Raiders are set to long the ninth-most miles in the NFL this season, traveling just over 20,500 miles.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the road for a long-distance this season.

The silver and Black are set to log 20,734 miles this season, the ninth-most miles of any NFL during the 2022 campaign.

Far distance road trips for the Silver and Black include road games at the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Jacksonville Jaguars in said city and Pittsburgh Steelers in their said home city.

The Raiders are set to travel a total of 26 time zones.

This data has been made available thanks to Bill Speros.

The Seattle Seahawks are set to travel the farthest this season at 29,446 miles which include 34-time zone changes.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel the least at 6,442 miles travel. In fact, the Steelers never leave the Eastern Time Zone during the entire season.

All other teams will leave their own time zones at least twice during the season.

The increase in total mileage overall can be credited to the return of the NFL International Series this season.

Six of the eight teams that will travel further distances than the Raiders in 2022 will play a game overseas.

Keep in mind the Raiders were in the running for a potential London game this season. That ultimately did not happen as Las Vegas will not leave the country this season.

