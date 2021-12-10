Raiders Sign Cole, Carlson to Four-Year Contract Extensions

Raiders punter A.J. Cole and placekicker Daniel Carlson each signed a four-year contract extension with the Silver and Black.

It’s amazing what life throws at you.

Both Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson and punter A.J. Cole each signed four-year contract extensions with the Silver and Black.

Funny enough, Cole never expected to sign a contract in the NFL.

Raiders.com says that Cole had a backup plan to work at IBM if he didn’t make the Silver and Black squad in 2019.

"There were definitely some times where I didn't think I was good enough, where I really felt like hanging it up," Cole said via Raiders.com.

"That's how little confidence I had in the process. Not just that I didn't believe in myself, but it's so hard to make it. There's 32 of these jobs in the world, and there's so many talented guys out there.”

“I just think, in order to make it in this business, you have to be good and really lucky, and I've been both of those things."

On the field. Cole Is having a career-high season with a career-high average of 51.1 yards per punt. That average yards per punt places highest in the league.

Meanwhile, Carlson has made 23 of 25 extra points so far and made 27 of 30 field goals.

He has booted two overtime game-winning field goals.

Carlson booted a career-high 56-yard field goal back on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys.

For Carlson, he just feels blessed to be in the situation he is in.

"It's been a wild journey and [I'm] very fortunate to have been on it with great people along the way, great coaches, great organization. … I'm very thankful for the ups and downs for sure," Carlson said via Raiders.com.

