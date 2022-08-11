Raiders Sign Free Agent WR Chris Lacy

The Las Vegas Raiders swap a pair of playmakers ahead of their week one preseason game.

The Raiders announced on Wednesday the signing of free agent wide receiver Chris Lacy.

Lacy joins the Silver and Black after spending the last two years on the Dallas Cowboys (2020) and Chicago Bears (2021) practice squads.

He has not seen any action in the last two seasons, as he failed to make an active roster on both occasions.

Lacy entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots back in 2018, giving him some familiarity with the new regime.

But after a few weeks with the Patriots, he was released.

However, he did see some playing time in two seasons with the Detroit Lions between 2018-19.

He would appear in eight career games with two starts, totaling three receptions for 60 yards and one kick return for 23 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver played four seasons at Oklahoma State (2014-17), where he totaled 63 receptions for 920 yards and five touchdowns. He was a three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 honoree.

A teammate of former Raiders seventh round pick Marcell Ateman, who both entered the league the same year.

As a big figure receiver, Lacy can have an impact on various parts of the team, primarily inside the red-zone.

To make way for Lacy, the Raiders needed to create space and choose to release wide receiver Jordan Veasy.

Veasy is a young receiver who was trying to make a name for himself after spending last season in the Houston Texans practice squad.

He appeared in two games for the Texans last season.

As the Raiders prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in their week one preseason matchup, they will be looking to rotate as many wide receivers to compliment the starting core of Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

The team currently has 10 wide receivers on the roster.

A few days after their preseason matchup, the clubs will be asked to cut their rosters from 90 players to 85 on Tuesday, August 16.

