Raiders Sign Former First-Round Pick LB Darron Lee

The Raiders announced the signing of former first-round pick linebacker Darron Lee and cornerback De'Vante Bausby.

A former first-round draft pick will be in the Silver and Black this season.

On Thursday, the Raiders announced that they have signed free agent linebacker Darron Lee. A former first-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft, he spent last season with the Buffalo Bills. Lee has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and an initial stint with the New York Jets.

Overall, in his career, Lee has appeared in 58 games including 38 starts. Lee has booked 260 tackles including 168 solo tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, 11 passes defended and two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-1, 232-pound linebacker wasn’t the only one the Raider sign this time around.

The Silver and Black also announced the signing of cornerback De’Vante Bausby.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent followed by the 2015 NFL Draft, Bausby initially spent a single season with the Chiefs before we had stints with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals.

In his career, Bausby has appeared in 20 games including three starts. He has booked 58 tackles including 51 solo tackles and eight tackles defended.

While it is presumed both will be for depth purposes in their respective positions, there’s always the potential to work up the ladder to a first or second string role.

Following the two new signings, the Raiders waived cornerback TJ Morrison.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin