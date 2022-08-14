Raiders Sign Free Agent CB Nate Brooks

The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent cornerback Nate Brooks, the team announced Friday.

Brooks has played two NFL seasons, one having been in 2019 and the other in 2020.

The 25-year-old cornerback was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He remained on the practice squad before being signed to the New England Patriots' practice squad.

That December, Brooks would be signed by the Miami Dolphins, with whom he played in three games, including two starts.

In those three contests, he recorded 11 combined tackles, including 10 solo and one assisted. He also tallied two passes defensed.

Brooks took the field for 91 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

The following year, the young corner was cut by the Dolphins.

In November of 2020, Brooks was added to the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. He played one game for Baltimore in the 2020 season, having played 11 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

He would be released from the team that January.

Brooks was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad in May of 2021. He was waived that August.

Just days later, the defensive back was picked up by the Tennessee Titans, before he was let go in December.

A couple days later, Brooks was re-signed by the Cardinals. Arizona waived him on Tuesday.

The Whitehouse, Texas native played four seasons at the University of North Texas.

Brooks played in all 13 games his senior year (2018), having totaled 67 tackles, 10 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and six interceptions, which placed him at third in the category in the FBS.

In total, Brooks recorded 193 tackles, one sack, 10 interceptions, 29 passes defensed, one fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles in his 48 games with the Mean Green.

His 2018 campaign earned him a second-team All-Conference USA selection. Brooks was also a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, an honor given to the nation's best defensive back in college football.

Brooks will look to show out for the Silver and Black in his journey to potentially play in an NFL game again.

