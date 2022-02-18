Skip to main content
Cre'von LeBlanc
Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Free Agent DB Cre’Von LeBlanc

Raiders sign free agent defensive back Cre'Von LeBlanc.

Las Vegas Raiders have started to sign players early into the off-season.

One of the Silver and Black’s early moves was signing free agent defensive back Cre’Von LeBlanc.

LeBlanc originally joined the league in 2016 as an undrafted rookie. He attended Florida Atlantic. During his collegiate days, he had six interceptions, 19 pass deflections and 180 total tackles during the span of four years.

LeBlanc has started in 16 games, playing in a total of 52 games over the course of seven seasons in the NFL.

In 2021, he was part of the Houston Texans practice squad.

More signings are to follow in the coming weeks.

