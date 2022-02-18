Las Vegas Raiders Sign Free Agent DB Cre’Von LeBlanc

Las Vegas Raiders have started to sign players early into the off-season.

One of the Silver and Black’s early moves was signing free agent defensive back Cre’Von LeBlanc.

LeBlanc originally joined the league in 2016 as an undrafted rookie. He attended Florida Atlantic. During his collegiate days, he had six interceptions, 19 pass deflections and 180 total tackles during the span of four years.

LeBlanc has started in 16 games, playing in a total of 52 games over the course of seven seasons in the NFL.

In 2021, he was part of the Houston Texans practice squad.

More signings are to follow in the coming weeks.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin