Raiders Sign DT Ethan Westbrooks

Raiders have signed defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks. He last spent the 2019 offseason with the Silver and Black.

Westbrooks has spent time with the Rams for the first five years of his career before hopping to the Raiders, then the San Francisco 49ers and now back again to the Raiders.

During his first five seasons, he had 67 appearances with 11 starts. Westbrooks booked 79 tackles including 53 solo tackles during that span and added nine sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble recovery. He also started one postseason contest with three stops including two solo stops.

In 2018, Westbrooks's last season as a Ram, he appeared in all 16 contests for the third year in a row. He booked eight tackles in 2018 including five solo tackles, booked one sack and one pass defended.

During the 2017 season, Westbrooks set career highs with nine starts and four sacks.

The Raiders have waived cornerback Shaun Crawford in a corresponding move.

