Las Vegas Raiders Sign Guard Parker Ehinger

The Raiders added a new member to their squad on Friday.

6-foot-6, 310-pound guard Parker Ehinger was signed by the Silver and Black. He comes to the Raiders after spending just over a season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ehinger also held stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.

Ehinger was originally selected in the fourth round (107th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft.

To date, he has appeared in eight games including six starts under his belt.

Last season, Ehinger was an active member of the Ravens practice squad. He spent training camp with Baltimore as well.

In 2019, he appeared in two contests for the Ravens including one start.

2018 was a rough year for Ehinger as he was sidelined after a knee injury.

During his first two seasons in the league, Ehinger appeared in six games including five starts.

While Ehinger is someone with very limited playing experience since he joined the league five years ago, he does bring practice squad experience, which is important to note.

Ehinger could be a beneficial player for the practice squad as the Raiders prepare for their weekly games.

In a corresponding move to Ehinger’s signing, safety Rashaan Gaulden was waived by the Raiders.

