Raiders Ziegler Signs QB Garrett Gilbert

The Raiders added more depth to their quarterback group on Saturday.

Former Washington Commanders QB Garrett Gilbert signed with Las Vegas on Saturday, according to Steinberg Sports.

Gilbert, a University of Texas at Austin and Southern Methodist University product, has played just eight games with two starts in his four-year NFL career.

He’s thrown for a total of 477 yards and one touchdown.

Gilbert was drafted as a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Rams and has mostly served as a practice squad player ever since.

The QB will be making a return to the Raiders organization, as he was a member of the practice squad during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

GM Dave Ziegler is still looking at many role players in order to fill out the Silver and Black roster. In addition, the Raiders may not be done as they are still in pursuit of at least one big-name player, to come to the desert.

