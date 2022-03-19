Skip to main content

Raiders Ziegler Signs QB Garrett Gilbert

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Washington Commanders QB Garrett Gilbert.

The Raiders added more depth to their quarterback group on Saturday.

Former Washington Commanders QB Garrett Gilbert signed with Las Vegas on Saturday, according to Steinberg Sports.

Gilbert, a University of Texas at Austin and Southern Methodist University product, has played just eight games with two starts in his four-year NFL career.

He’s thrown for a total of 477 yards and one touchdown.

Gilbert was drafted as a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Rams and has mostly served as a practice squad player ever since.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The QB will be making a return to the Raiders organization, as he was a member of the practice squad during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

GM Dave Ziegler is still looking at many role players in order to fill out the Silver and Black roster.  In addition, the Raiders may not be done as they are still in pursuit of at least one big-name player, to come to the desert.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler
News

Dave Ziegler “Fell in Love” with the Scouting World

By Hikaru Kudo11 hours ago
USATSI_17403962_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign Running Back Ameer Abdullah

By Aidan Champion12 hours ago
Raiderettes
News

Las Vegas Raiders are Hosting Raiderettes Auditions

By Jairo Alvarado13 hours ago
USATSI_17815405_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Dylan Parham, Memphis

By Darin Alexander Baydoun14 hours ago
USATSI_17819828_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Christian Watson, North Dakota State

By Darin Alexander Baydoun15 hours ago
DEREK CARR DAVANTE ADAMS
The Black Hole+

The Black Hole: Go Inside the Raiders Acquiring Davante Adams

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Mar 18, 2022
USATSI_17512301_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Dave Ziegler: No Timetable to Determine Roster

By Hikaru KudoMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17597354_168390101_lowres
News

After Months of Reporting the Possibility, Davante Adams To the Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. and Aidan ChampionMar 17, 2022