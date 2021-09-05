The Raiders sign running back Peyton Barber to their active roster. Barber was on the Washington Football Team practice squad.

The Las Vegas Raiders have added a running back to their active roster.

Washington Football Team practice squad running back Peyton Barber has joined the Silver and Black roster.

He fills in for third-string running back Jalen Richard, who is currently on the Reserve/Injured list.

Barber comes from the Washington Football Team after a one-year stint with them. He originally joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. He spent four seasons with the Bucs.

During his five-year career, Barber has appeared in 79 contests including 20 starts, carried the ball 645 times for a total of 2,245 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. He also has booked 61 receptions for 361 yards and two receiving touchdowns in his career.

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound running back appeared in all 16 games for the Washington Football Team including two starts. He rushed for 258 yards on 94 carriers including four touchdowns.

Notably, back in 2018, Barber started in all 16 games for the Buccaneers, recording a career-high and team-high 871 rushing yards on the season. He was ranked as owning the third-most rushing yards in a single season by an undrafted Bucs player.

If the opportunity comes on game day, Barber is in a unique position to potentially show the Raiders what he can add to the team.

