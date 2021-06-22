Raiders Sign Second-Round Pick Safety Tre’von Moehrig

2021 second-round draft pick Tre’von Moehrig has inked his rookie deal in the books.

Moehrig signed his rookie deal on Monday at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada.

"It's crazy, it's a blessing," Moehrig said via Raiders.com. "I woke up today with a big smile on my face just thanking God and my family for everything they've put into me to help me get here."

"We're developing fast," Moehrig said. "We're creating bonds already. ... Great group of guys that love to work and want to find time to hang out outside of football so we can get to know each other more, so overall everybody in the rookie class has been great."

Additionally, Moehrig has settled in well with the Raiders with the help of safety Johnathan Abram.

"He's been here since I got here, talked to me on the phone before the draft, on the draft – he's been here trying to help me get the qualities of the leadership role that I'm looking forward to do,” Moehig said.

The rookie has also impressed Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and how Moehrig pays attention to specific details.

"Just his picking up the concepts and his attention to detail has very impressive," Bradley said on The Game Plan with JT the Brick.

"The arrow is going up just as far as him learning the defense and picking up some of the new concepts we're teaching."

The 2020 Jim Thrope Award winner, given to the top defensive back during his junior season, is officially done with his paperwork.

All eyes are looking forward to the start of his rookie season.

"I'm looking forward to this season and the years to come,” Moehrig said.

“I promise you're going to get the best out of me each and every day. I'm a hard worker and somebody who just wants to win."

