Raiders Sign Two More to 2022-23 Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders made more additions to their practice squad this week.

The Silver and Black added defensive back J.R. Reed and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

Reed is familiar to what it takes to have to work your way up from an NFL practice squad.

The 6-foot-1, 195-bound safety served on both the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad and active roster in 2020. The following year, he was signed to the New York Giants' active roster.

Reed has played in 16 games in his NFL career thus far. In total, he has recorded nine tackles in 56 defensive snaps and six stops in 117 special teams snaps.

Reed played three seasons at Georgia, where he tallied 199 tackles, 3.0 sacks, five interceptions, 19 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his 42 games with the Bulldogs.

In his senior season, Reed was named to the 2019 All-SEC First Team by the coaches.

Gurman was recently waived by the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of training camp after being brought on by the team as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman played at Edinboro University, where he was named to the 2019 All-PSAC First Team. He then transferred to Toledo, where he played for two seasons.

In his first season with Toledo, Gurman contributed to an offense that ranked third in the MAC in total offense (494.0 yards per game) and first in passing offense (325.8 yards per game).

While Las Vegas made such additions, it also released offensive tackle Bamidele Olaseni.

Olaseni started in 12 of his 21 games played in his three seasons at Utah. He was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team for his senior campaign.

