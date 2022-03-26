Las Vegas Raiders Sign Safety Duron Harmon

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders signed unrestricted free agent safety Duron Harmon. Harmon enters his 10th season in the NFL, most recently spending last year with the Atlanta Falcons.

Harmon has also made stops with the Detroit Lions in 2020 while he spent seven seasons with the New England Patriots.

Both Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler game from the Patriots organization.

Harmon was originally selected in the 2013 NFL Draft in the third round (91st overall) by the Patriots.

Over the course of his career, the 6-foot, 205-pound safety has appeared in 144 games including 62 starts. He has totaled 305 tackles including 229 solo tackles, 21 interceptions, 38 passes defended, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Last season, Harmon started all 17 games for the Falcons. He booked 64 tackles including 42 solo tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.

Harmon is a nice veteran addition to the Silver and Black secondary.

