Raiders Special Teamers Who Deserve Pro Bowl Voting

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams trio deserve to be named Pro Bowlers this season.

With less than a few days away from the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting coming to an end, there are still a few notable players on the Las Vegas Raiders roster that deserve the prestige recognition.

Before all voting methods conclude on Thursday, December 15th, there are some Las Vegas Raiders special team players that should be considered as Pro Bowlers for this season.

First off is kicker Daniel Carlson, who is currently tied for the most field goals made (28), with none-other than the AFC’s voting leader (90,117 votes), Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Both players have a percentage rate of 90.3 completion percent, but a huge difference between them is that Carlson has made 9-out-of-11 field goals over 50 yards.

Tucker is 6-of-9 over 50 yards, which makes Carlson a more desirable candidate..

Punter AJ Cole is another deserving player on special teams who should be named into the Pro Bowl.



He may not be punting as much this season, compared to last season.

It is clear that from the punts he’s had, he’s still managed to pin teams back, deep into their own side of the field.

Cole is averaging the fourth-best punting average of 50 yards a punt from 43 punts this season, tying his career best.

None of this would happen without the services of long snapper Trent Sieg. Sieg has been the cornerstone of this amazing trio that has been considered the best around the league.

I saved this one for last, I’ve praised wide receiver Mack Hollins for his role of this team, the swiss army knife that does everything across the roster.

I have him listed as a Pro Bowler on special teams.

Most of his career, he’s been known as a special teams player, but he’s made an impact on offense as well.

On offense, he’s stepped up in the absence of Hunter Renfrow, going on 47 receptions for 628 yards, and three touchdowns.

He’s making his presence known in the Raiders run game with his prolific run-block, but he has also made a bigger impact on special teams.

The Raiders ace and captain on special teams has made a name for himself since day one.

The fan vote counts one-third toward determining the final roster, with players and coaches also voting. Fan voting for the Pro Bowl will run through Dec. 15 while players and coaches will have until Dec. 16 to turn in their ballot. Pro Bowl rosters will then be announced Dec. 20.

This year will welcome a new format to the Pro Bowl festivities.

The weekend will start with a “Pregame” that will feature an NFL FLAG football game and a live Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

The flag football game will host youth championships, and during the weekend, the event will have live musical performances from artists.

The 202 NFL Pro Bowl will conclude with its first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

The Raiders will host the 2023 Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 5, 2023, 12:00 PM PST.

Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon tickets go on sale December 1, 2022.

