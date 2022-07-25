Skip to main content

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: CBs, No. 5

We look at ranking the top five opposing cornerbacks the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

They'll face some of the best cornerbacks in the league as they go through this schedule, which will give their upgraded receiving core plenty of challenges. 

It wasn't that long ago that veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore could have made an argument he was the best cover-man in the NFL. 

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year was the first cornerback to win the award since  NFL Hall of Famer and former Raider Charles Woodson in 2009. 

It was part of a stellar three-run with the New England Patriots from 2017-2019, which also included a Super Bowl championship. 

Gilmore recorded 10 interceptions in that time period, twice breaking up 20 passes in a season. 

His skill in man coverage has allowed for him to limit quarterbacks to a QB rating no better than 78.6 the last four seasons.

Gilmore's career has taken a downturn after he won DPOY, with injuries limiting him to 19 games combined the past two seasons.

He left the Patriots as well last year, being traded to the Carolina Panthers amid failed contract negotiations. 

It resulted in the two-time First-Team All-Pro having to take a two-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. 

At nearly 32, Gilmore is entering the phase of his career where his man coverage skills could be slipping. 

Granted, in the limited snaps he played just last season, Gilmore did manage a good 77.1 overall defense grade, according to PFF. 

He'll be joining a defense that has a lot of talent, and a scheme that won't have him playing up on the line of scrimmage as much. 

It could lead to a rebound season from Gilmore, giving the Colts a legitimate number one cover corner. 

It may not be enough to stop a wideout like Davante Adams, but Gilmore likely wouldn't shut him in any case. 

If he can slow him down, though, it could give the Colts pass rush just enough time to get QB Derek Carr off-balance. 

