SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Previewing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in action this week coming off their bye, and they’ll once again have a primetime opportunity to take on a potential Super Bowl contender in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team reshaped itself this offseason when they signed arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady. 

Especially after trading for tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Bucs showed they were all in to maximize Brady’s final years.

They’ve shown well in doing just that so far this season. 

Completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns, Brady is on pace to put up unprecedented numbers as a 43-year-old.

It helps when Bruce Arians is your coach and you have the necessary weapons around you like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones and the like. 

Brady though has still looked the part in having the Bucs as the tenth best scoring offense in the league.

They don’t just score either. Tampa has the best defense in the league in yards allowed and is seventh is scoring. 

Stout both against the pass and run, it’s a defense that’s coming off holding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers high powered offense to just ten points and had multiple turnovers.

Yet, despite having both a top ten defense and offense, they’ve shown to be quite mortal, losing their last away game in a sloppy effort against the Chicago Bears.

Coming off their best win of the season so far, however, the Raiders will have their hands full on both offense and defense against this Bucs unit.

If they can manage though, the Raiders could prove that they truly belong among the elite in the league. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BBQ DJ
BBQ DJ

Scenarios:
Raiders Win - They are a SuperBowl contender
Raiders lose close - They are a strong playoff team with time left to pick up a free agent to put them over the hump.
Raider lose big - Hopefully we can make it to the playoffs.
Simple as that.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Importance of Winning Week 7 for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders (3-2) are coming off of a bye week. Week 6 is a must win game as they must continue the positive momentum from two weeks ago.

Hikaru Kudo

by

BBQ DJ

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XVIII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Specialists Are Important Piece of Winning Franchise

On any team, special teams are just as important as the offense and defense. The Raiders specialists deliver on the field when they need to.

Hikaru Kudo

Predicting Las Vegas Raiders Record for Rest of the Season

We'll be going through the Las Vegas Raiders remaining schedule and see how the road to a playoff berth shakes out

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders COVID-19 List Adds a New Name

The Las Vegas Raiders saw Maurice Hurst get taken off of the COVID-19 list while adding rookie Damon Arnette.

Jairo Alvarado

Historic Impact of Bye Week on the Las Vegas Raiders

Taking a long look at the bye week on the Las Vegas Raiders historically.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Player Predictions for Rest of the Season

We look at different player predictions for the rest of the season as the Las Vegas Raiders move forward.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

RN4L

Las Vegas Raiders Who Need to Step Up Going Forward

We take a look at three Las Vegas Raiders who need to produce more as the 2020 season continues.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

RN4L

Clelin Ferrell Leads Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Revolution

The surging Las Vegas Raiders are watching Clelin Ferrell lead their defensive revolution.

Tom LaMarre

Three Las Vegas Raiders That Have Impressed So Far

We take an inside look at three Las Vegas Raiders who have impressed the most so far in 2020.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

NewTemplar