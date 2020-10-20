Previewing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in action this week coming off their bye, and they’ll once again have a primetime opportunity to take on a potential Super Bowl contender in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team reshaped itself this offseason when they signed arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady.

Especially after trading for tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Bucs showed they were all in to maximize Brady’s final years.

They’ve shown well in doing just that so far this season.

Completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns, Brady is on pace to put up unprecedented numbers as a 43-year-old.

It helps when Bruce Arians is your coach and you have the necessary weapons around you like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones and the like.

Brady though has still looked the part in having the Bucs as the tenth best scoring offense in the league.

They don’t just score either. Tampa has the best defense in the league in yards allowed and is seventh is scoring.

Stout both against the pass and run, it’s a defense that’s coming off holding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers high powered offense to just ten points and had multiple turnovers.

Yet, despite having both a top ten defense and offense, they’ve shown to be quite mortal, losing their last away game in a sloppy effort against the Chicago Bears.

Coming off their best win of the season so far, however, the Raiders will have their hands full on both offense and defense against this Bucs unit.

If they can manage though, the Raiders could prove that they truly belong among the elite in the league.

