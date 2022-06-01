McDaniels: Team Holding Accountability Sets a Standard

Accountability, accountability, accountability.

There’s only so much a head coach can do to make that a standard in the locker room.

Ultimately, the team as a whole has to take accountability for themselves, good or bad, whether the head coach or any of the coaches are present or not.

So when the Las Vegas Raiders take accountabilities for their own mistakes and own up for their own mistakes, that’s exactly what you want when setting up the new era of the Raiders franchise.

“That's what you want,” Silver and Black head coach Josh McDaniels said after OTAs. “That’s what you want ultimately. Certainly, there's an element of direction and those kinds of things. But when they understand what the standard is and they realize that they're not living up to it, that means you got them thinking the right things.”

McDaniels went on to say there’s a level of commitment and belief in what the team as well as what their teammates are doing on the field when the team as a whole takes accountability for themselves without the direction of coaches and staff.

“If there's anything I can say about this group;I think they believe in themselves, their teammates, what they're doing, how they work,” McDaniels said. “And they want to put their best foot forward every day. And so, when they don't, I think they recognize that and they know they can do better, and they will.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1