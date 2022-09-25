Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Titans

It may only be the third week of the 2022 NFL season, but that's how quickly team's seasons can go off the rails.

Starting winless can play a big part in that, and that's what the loser of the matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans will do.

That means early season drama for both team's fanbases, and we have the keys and predictions for who'll come out on top.

Can Derek Carr put together a full game?

In two games piloting new head coach Josh McDaniels offense, quarterback Derek Carr has shown flashes of his top-10 level play.

He's also shown in that time his capacity to turn the ball over, and was tentative as the Raiders collapsed against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their game.

It's not shocking that there's been some adjusting to a new scheme, but the Raiders need Carr at his best in order to have a chance to win.

If he can recapture the form he showed in the first half against the Cardinals, where he had the time to pick them apart with a variety of receivers, then the Raiders offense can take a big jump.

Will the real Derrick Henry please stand up?

It wasn't that long ago that former All-Pro running back Derrick Henry was in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches of play the NFL has ever seen from the position.

When he's at his best, Henry is the heart and soul of the Titans offense, and one could say for the entire team even.

He hasn't been that to start this year, having a pedestrian 107 yards on 34 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per carry.

The Titans health of their offensive line and quality depth of offensive weapons isn't what it used to be, but that used to not matter for Henry to have a big game.

Now, it's not a sure thing he still has that ability, and if he doesn't, it means the Raiders defense could finally catch a break in being able to put together a game-plan that can work for all 60 minutes.

Final predictions

If both the Raiders and Titans still plan on being a playoff team in 2022, they now they can't afford to lose this game.

Going 0-3 would be disastrous, and even with it being on the road, the Raiders have been much closer to at having at least one win this season than the Titans.

Final score: Raiders 24, Titans 21

