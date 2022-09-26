Las Vegas Raiders Continue to Struggle in the Red Zone

The Las Vegas Raiders red zone deficiencies continue to hunt them, and from its offensive struggles on Sunday, they find themselves 0-3 and in the bottom of the league.

Similar to the first game of the season, they fell behind early and had to play catch up the entire game.

They had no problem moving the ball downfield, but when it came down to adding points on the game, it was the kicker who was having a day.

“Yeah, we had some opportunities. We definitely were able to move the ball. But when you get down there, you have to either run it in if they're going to play coverage or find some single matchups because they were double teaming a couple of our guys at times during the course of the game for sure, and be able to poke it in that way,” said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

“Had a few penalties down there that hurt us, and we’ve got to eliminate those obviously before we're going to be able to put it in. Situational football. We talk a lot about it. We try to work on it a lot and it hurt us today in the red zone, and we're very good on third down, obviously.”

The Raiders were 2-of-6 on red zone drives on Sunday.

The first red zone score of the game came in the second quarter, when wide receiver Davante Adams caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr.

The second score came just under two-minutes left in the game, wide receiver Mack Hollins brought down a 9-yard pass from Carr that would bring them close to overtime.

The other trips, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson added points on the board.

He has benefited from the offensive woes, and along the way has extended his NFL-leading consecutive field goal streak by making his 29th, 30th, and 31st field goal against the Titans.

If the Raiders would have scored at least one touchdown in their previous three games, we might be talking about a whole different story.

McDaniels was brought in to help in the play-calling and convert some of those red zone drives into touchdowns, but we have obviously seen these woes hunt the Raiders down and question whether or not the new coaching staff are doing enough to turn this franchise around.

