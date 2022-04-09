Tentative NFL Draft Schedule Released

The tentative schedule for the 2022 NFL Draft has been released.

Mick Ackers was the first to report the news.

On Thursday, April 28, the following events will take place:

- NFL Draft Experience – Noon to 9:30 PM PT

- Live from the NFL Red Carpet – 2:15 PM to 3:30 PM PT

- NFL Draft from the Main Stage – 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM PT

- Headliner Concert Performance – 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM PT

The following events are scheduled to take place on Friday, April 29:

- NFL Draft Experience – Noon to 10:00 PM PT

- NFL Draft from the Main Stage – 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM PT

- Headliner Concert Performance – 8:30 PM to 9:30 PT

The following events are scheduled for Saturday, April 30:

- NFL Draft Experience – 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM PT

- NFL Draft from the Main Stage – 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM PT

- Headliner Concert Performance – 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM PT

Please note that all times are approximate and this is currently a tentative schedule.

