Raiders Extend Invitations to Rookie Minicamp

The Las Vegas Raiders have started sending out invitations to their rookie minicamp.

Although the 2022 NFL Draft is now in the rear-view mirror, NFL teams still have opportunities to invite players to their respective rookie mini-camps.

The Raiders began doing just that this week, with invitees including Texas Tech tight end Travis Koontz, Bowling Green State kicker Nate Needham, long-snapper Daniel Cantrell of Boise State, and Army linebacker Malkelm Morrison to their rookie mini-camp, all of which were announced by their respective schools. 

Travis Koontz, Texas Tech

Koontz, an Austintown, Ohio, native, appeared in 33 games over his three seasons with the Red Raiders. He recorded 306 receiving yards and four touchdowns among 21 receptions in the 2021 season. Koontz's best performance of his super-season campaign was his 117-yard receiving game in Texas Tech's tight loss to Baylor. 

Overall, he registered 647 receiving yards on 45 receptions and five touchdowns for the Red Raiders.

Prior to Texas Tech, Koontz spent his sophomore season with Ventura Community College and his freshman season with Pierce Community College.

Nate Needham, Bowling Green State

Needham was a four-year kicker for the Falcons. He shined as Bowling Green's primary kicker in the 2021 season, having made 19-of-20 field goals, ranking him No. 1 in the nation for a regular-season success rate with 95 percent. He was 12-of-13 from 40-plus yards, including a perfect 2-of-2 from 50-plus yards.

Needham was named the MAC East Special Teams Player of the Week three times in the 2021 season. His success in his final college season also earned him 2021 All-MAC first-team. The kicker was selected to the Football Writers Association of America's 2021 All-American first team, only the third player in program history to receive such an honor.

Daniel Cantrell, Boise State

Cantrell was the Broncos' long snapper from the 2018 to 2021 season. 

Malkelm Morrison, Army

Morrison, a three-year starter for Army, collected 60 combined tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses, one forced fumble, three pass breakups, and a blocked kick in his career. 

The 5-10, 190-pound linebacker notched 33 combined tackles, seven tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, a quarterback hit, and a pass breakup the season as a senior.

