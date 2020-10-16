Three Las Vegas Raiders That Have Impressed So Far

The Las Vegas Raiders have been able to get off to an encouraging start at 3-2 thanks to a number of positive contributors.

Every good team needs players that can stand out though, and that’s what we’ll be looking at as we examine the Raider players that have impressed the most so far this season.

#1: Derek Carr

There is rarely a team in the NFL that is able to contend without having an elite quarterback at the helm.

Thankfully, the Raiders don’t have to worry about that knowing they have Derek Carr.

After having talked about being tired of the disrespect he’s gotten the past few years, Carr has come out on fire to begin this season.

Completing 73% of his passes for 1, 442 yards, and 11 touchdowns, Carr has already put himself in a position to finish with better numbers than even back in 2016 when he was considered to be an MVP candidate.

As a byproduct, the Raiders currently have the seventh-best scoring offense in the NFL with a little of 30 points a game.

He’s been everything the Raiders needed and more, showing fans and skeptics alike that he has what it takes to be an elite QB.

#2: Johnathan Abram

After basically losing his entire rookie season to injury last year, Abram has gone about setting the tone for the Raiders defense in the early going in 2020.

He’s been everywhere with leading the team in tackles, recording one interception and then two QB hits.

The Raiders have needed it too, and Abram has answered the bell, already serving as leader for a young Raiders defense that has had to work through its inconsistencies.

#3: Trayvon Mullen

With Damon Arnette out with an injury for a number of weeks, it’s come to Mullen to serve as the Raiders lead cover corner, and overall, he’s done good work.

He shone bright in the game against Kansas City, contributing to the Raiders tight coverage in the second half and being able to make plays on the ball against receivers like Travis Kelce.

The Raiders need him to continue to have that level of play with Arnette out, and so far, he’s shown that he has the ability to take on that kind of responsibility.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1