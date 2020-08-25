SI.com
RaiderMaven
Las Vegas Raiders Honor Legends of the Past

Jairo Alvarado

The Las Vegas Raiders players broke out some legendary player jerseys during a training camp practice.

Al Davis' famous saying of "Once a Raider, Always a Raider," lives on.

We have seen this tradition under Raiders Coach Jon Gruden, where players come out wearing uniforms of Raider greats.

Gruden is a coach who loves the culture and history of the Raiders. The organization's legendary players who have played for the Silver and Black are still loved and revered.

In addition, Gruden loves to bring back Raiders alumni to practices and games, but this offseason he is being creative by bringing them to the field by having his players don their legendary jerseys.

"I got pretty lucky, I got Raymond Chester (No. 88)," tight end Foster Moreau said. "Coaches told us that we were going to break out some of the old jerseys. (Gruden) loves to bring back the old players, keep the Raiders tradition going. It was pretty cool, pretty cool to don those players jerseys, a little change of pace for us and we had a pretty good day out there,"

For the rest of the tight ends, Darren Waller wore Todd Christensen's No. 46, and Jason Witten was out with "The Ghost," wearing Dave Casper's No. 87 jersey.

Other notable players wore their position greats, once again at quarterback, Derek Carr wore Ken Stabler's No. 12 jersey.

At running back, Josh Jacobs wore Bo Jackson's No. 34 during their walk-throughs, while fullback Alec Ingold wore Mark van Eeghen's No. 30.

The wide receivers had their share on the field too.

Hunter Renfrow wore the No. 25 of the Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff, and  Henry Ruggs III wore Branch's No. 21. Ruggs fits Branch's reputation of "Speed Kills" on the field.

The offensive line was not left behind, Rodney Hudson wore the No. 00 of Jim Otto, Richie Incognito wore Gene Upshaw's No. 63 and left tackle Kolton Miller wore Art Shell's No.78.

It shows how many Raider legends there are and should motivate the current players to one day be Raiders legends. 

