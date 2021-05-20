Las Vegas Raiders Game Tickets Valuable in Secondary Market

Raiders have five of the top seven in-demand games this season. Allegiant Airlines is offering special one-time round-trip tickets for the Chiefs game on Nov.14

With fans allowed inside the stadium looking more and more like reality this season, Las Vegas Raiders game ticket prices are on the rise.

The Raiders have five of the top seven most in-demand games for the 2021 NFL season.

Las Vegas’s season-opening Monday Night Football matchup on Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens is averaging $944 a ticket on the secondary market.

The Raiders hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 14 is close behind with an average of $823 per ticket.

There is enough demand that Allegiant Airlines, the naming rights sponsor of Allegiant Stadium, is offering special round-trip tickets for Chiefs fans to watch the Nov. 14 rivalry matchup. The flight will leave Kansas City International Airport on Nov. 12 and return on Nov. 15.

In addition, the Raiders vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 24 is averaging $673 a ticket while the Raiders vs. the Chicago Bears on Oct. 10 is averaging $654 a ticket.

The Raiders' home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 26 is also averaging $600 a pop.

On top of the secondary market, ticket demand is quarterback Tom Brady’s return to play his former long-time home New England Patriots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Patriots game on Oct. 3 currently has an average price of $1,376 per ticket.

With that said, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Raiders' tickets are in demand. After all, they call sin city their home.

"What this means to me is we've got to win games if we want them to keep coming back," Raiders owner Mark Davis said via ESPN.com.

"We're in the sports and entertainment capital of the world. It's our inaugural season 2.0 and we have a beautiful stadium that is also a draw.”

"We want to do everything safe so we're taking our cues from the health officials -- local, league, state and national. But to think of 65,000 fans in the stadium, that's what we came here for. I'm excited for that."

Note that Davis did not attend any home games last season as he refused to attend any games at Allegiant Stadium until the stadium was open to all Raiders’ fans, no matter how much the ticket cost.

So, Raider Nation. Grab your tickets now because prices should only expect to keep going up as the season inches closer.

