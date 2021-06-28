Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs Ranked Among Best in NFL

11 Raiders have been ranked in the top 32 for their respective positions entering the 2021 season by PFF including three newcomers.

Tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs is settling in well with a few years under their belt.

And by well, they’re among the best players currently in the NFL.

Waller is currently ranked the third-best tight end entering the 2021 NFL season by PFF (Pro Football Focus). He just attended his first Pro Bowl appearance his last season.

Last season, Waller set the franchise record for most receptions in a season with 107. PFF gave Waller an overall grade of 86.5 including a pass-catch rating of 90.9, The latter makes him the second-best receiving tight end in the league.

Meanwhile, Jacobs was ranked the ninth-best running back entering the 2021 season. Jacobs is the youngest running back to be ranked within the top ten of the league. Jacobs has run for the most yards as a Raiders in the first two seasons of his NFL career.

New pickup Kenyan Drake was also ranked by PFF as the 31st best running back entering the 2021 season.

The Raiders running back core is ranked eighth-best in the league according to PFF.

Other Raiders ranked in the top 32 by PFF entering this season include:

o QB Derek Carr (13)

o OG Richie Incognito (18)

o OT Kolton Miller (24)

o LB Nick Kwiatkoski (18)

o LB Cory Littleton (22)

o Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue (24)

o Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell (32)

o CB Casey Hayward Jr. (32)

