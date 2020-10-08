Tight end Darren Waller vs Tight end Travis Kelce

As the first of two matchups against the Chiefs approach this Sunday, one of the important battles to keep an eye on is between the two primary tight ends for both sides.

While the two won’t go against each other directly, tight end Darren Waller and tight end Travis Kelce are two keys to both of their offenses.

For Kelce, last season, he caught for 1,229 yards with five touchdowns. Waller on the other hand had 1,145 yards and three touchdowns.

The pair were tight in the tight end race.

Currently this season, Waller and Kelce are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 among tight ends in receptions, targets and yards.

These two are the best tight ends in the league right now.

While Kelce has been a little been more consistent on the field, catching at least six receptions for 50 yards per game, Waller has struggled slightly, at times struggling to get the ball at all such as the Patriots game where he had two receptions for nine yards.

Regardless, both of these players are solidified players who are part of their respective game plans. In order for their offenses to be effective, their tight ends, that is Kelce and Waller, must have a solid game day as well.

This should be an interesting tight end battle on Sunday between a veteran tight end in Kelce and Waller, who has finally found a grip in the NFL with the Raiders.

