SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Tight end Darren Waller vs Tight end Travis Kelce

Hikaru Kudo

As the first of two matchups against the Chiefs approach this Sunday, one of the important battles to keep an eye on is between the two primary tight ends for both sides.

While the two won’t go against each other directly, tight end Darren Waller and tight end Travis Kelce are two keys to both of their offenses.

For Kelce, last season, he caught for 1,229 yards with five touchdowns. Waller on the other hand had 1,145 yards and three touchdowns.

The pair were tight in the tight end race.

Currently this season, Waller and Kelce are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 among tight ends in receptions, targets and yards.

These two are the best tight ends in the league right now.

While Kelce has been a little been more consistent on the field, catching at least six receptions for 50 yards per game, Waller has struggled slightly, at times struggling to get the ball at all such as the Patriots game where he had two receptions for nine yards.

Regardless, both of these players are solidified players who are part of their respective game plans. In order for their offenses to be effective, their tight ends, that is Kelce and Waller, must have a solid game day as well.

This should be an interesting tight end battle on Sunday between a veteran tight end in Kelce and Waller, who has finally found a grip in the NFL with the Raiders.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Game Thread

This is the official Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven game thread for Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst Placed On COVID/Reserve List

Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday. He is the first Raider to be placed on the list this season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Jon Gruden: Las Vegas Raiders Must Eliminate Mistakes

Jon Gruden bemoans mistakes as the Las Vegas Raiders head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom LaMarre

by

MSU88CHICK

Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tall task ahead of them as they'll look to break their losing streak against the high powered Chiefs

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Defense Must Improve

Whether it's consistency, penalties or pass rush, the Raiders defense must improve on their defense.

Hikaru Kudo

by

skynyrd77

Previewing Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders can't afford to slide any further going into their next game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XVI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions Week 5

Each week at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven, we take time to answer your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Makes History

Derek Carr passed a legend in Kenny "The Snake" Stabler as the all-time Oakland Las Vegas Raiders touchdown passing leader in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

Fumbles Hurt the Las Vegas Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders left 14 points on the field after turning over the ball on fumbles. The Raiders must fix the fumbling issue.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK