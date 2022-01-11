Raiders Asking to Support Waller’s Walter Payton Nomination

The Las Vegas Raiders are asking fan support for tight end Darren Waller's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award nomination.

The Raiders organization is asking the public to participate in Nationwide’s Charity Challenge. The social media campaign offers chances for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees to secure additional donations from Nationwide.

Fans can vote on Twitter using #WPMOYChallenge + Waller.

The nominee who receives the most use out of their unique hashtag between December 7 and January 17 will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of their choice. Second and third-place finishers receive $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Waller and the other 31 nominees already received a $25,000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice.

In addition, the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive an additional $235,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Waller’s charity of choice is his own, the Darren Waller Foundation.

It was founded in 2020, “To equip youth to avoid and overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol and support youth and their families during their recovery and treatment journey.”

It hits home with Waller as he himself struggled with addiction. It nearly cost Waller his NFL career and his life.

