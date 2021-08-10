Big Expectations from TE Foster Moreau This Year

After suffering a knee injury last season, tight end Foster Moreau is looking healthy in Training Camp as he prepares for a big year ahead of him.

It looks like tight end Foster Moreau is back healthy this summer.

After suffering a knee injury last season, Moreau’s snap counts decreased with the likes of both tight end Darren Waller and Jason Witten in the mix.

This year, it’s a little different.

Moreau is now the second man behind Waller after Witten retired from the NFL.

It comes in perfect timing as Raiders head coach Jon Gruden only has praise to say about the third-year tight end out of LSU.

"I'm not going to be Foster's agent, but I wish I was," Gruden said via Raiders.com.

"I love him. I just think this guy – he's perfect for how we want to play here. He can block in line; he can pass protect. He's a football junkie. He's one of the greatest kids I've ever coached.”

Gruden also noted the status of Moreau’s knee.

"You can see he's healthy now from his knee,” Gruden said.

“That was a terrible knee injury he had. He's had a chance to study one of the great players to ever play in this league in Jason Witten. And he's banked a lot of things now.”

“I think him and Waller give us a duo as good as any I've ever had."

As Gruden said, last season wasn’t a waste. To study under one of the best tight ends to ever play in the league from the comfort of the sideline is something else.

Time will tell if Waller and Moreau can deliver as Gruden hopes.

