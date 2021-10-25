Raiders TE Foster Moreau Stepped Up With Darren Waller Out

With a last-minute inactive for Raiders tight end Darren Waller, backup tight end Foster Moreau stepped up on Sunday.

There’s something special about the Las Vegas Raiders.

One of them might be the versatility of the team itself.

With tight end Darren Waller out on Sunday due to an ankle injury, backup tight end Foster Moreau became the starter.

"When Darren is out, we believe Foster is a starting tight end. So when he gets to play, it's not like, 'Oh, Darren's out,' it's 'Foster gets to play,'" Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said.

"Obviously [Waller] is one of the best players on our football team, but at the same time it's like, 'Oh, Foster gets to play!'"

Oh man did Foster play.

Moreau had six receptions for 60 yards including one touchdown. He caught all six of his targets.

He also led Las Vegas in reception.

Moreau talked about the touchdown pass after the 33-23 victory.

"I read pre-snap that it was going to be a two shell, and on the snap of the ball it had rolled, and I was in danger," Moreau said.

"I ran for five yards like I was the Tasmanian Devil and had no idea what I was doing. Thank God for Derek, just giving me a chance. ... Just happy to get in."

Raiders are 5-1 heading into the Bye week.

